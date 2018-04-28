Around the NFL

Texans add weapon for Watson, draft WR Keke Coutee

Published: Apr 28, 2018 at 05:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Houston added another weapon for quarterback DeShaun Watson.

The Texans selected Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Coutee, who posted a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, finished the 2017 season with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per reception.

On his collegiate career, Coutee totaled 159 catches for 2,424 yards and 17 touchdowns. He can also contribute on special teams as a returner if needed, as he totaled 16 kickoff returns for 412 yards and a touchdown, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt.

Where Coutee fits in Houston should clear up during the summer months leading to the start of the regular season. He joins a crowded Texans wide receiver corps consisting of DeAndre Hopkins, Sammie Coates, Will Fuller V, Bruce Ellington, Braxton Miller, Chris Thompson, DeAndrew White, Deante Gray and Montay Crockett.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Less than a full day removed from the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have their sights set on moving forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is in a slump has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was an appropriate description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping. Prescott concurred with his coach.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated for return, but not yet cleared for contact

Matt Rhule's second season in Charlotte began with the belief his staff could reclaim the career of Sam Darnold, but it hasn't gone according to plan. The QB was back on the practice field Wednesday, but his return to game action
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'living right here, right now' as Steelers hope to mount unlikely run to postseason

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement. If Big Ben announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone. But with a playoff berth within reach, he doesn't seem to be thinking about the future at this moment.
news

Austin Ekeler (ankle) expected to play Thursday night for Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are headed into a massively important Thursday night game. ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ will have his most versatile weapon alongside him. ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ (ankle) is expected to play against the Chiefs.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery, expected to miss rest of regular season

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo surgery on his injured knee and will be out the rest of the regular season, according to Ian Rapoport. However, there is a chance he could be back for the playoffs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW