Texans activate LT Laremy Tunsil from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Houston Texans activated Laremy Tunsil from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, ending their star left tackle's lengthy absence from practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Tunsil missed all three of Houston's preseason games after testing positive for the virus earlier in August.
One of the top pass protectors in the game, Tunsil will give the Texans' offensive line a much-needed anchor ahead of a Week 1 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston allowed four sacks in its preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, and ran for just 52 yards on 24 carries for its worst rushing effort of the preseason.
Tunsil has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods following each of his two seasons with the Texans.