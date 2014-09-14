Texans 2-0 after coasting past hapless Raiders

- Suggesting that he might be an ethereal being from another solar system, J.J. Watt drew first blood with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Suggesting that he's human, the defensive terror didn't record a sack.
- Arian Foster is back. The Texans star runner had his way with Oakland's defense en route to 138 yards at 4.9 yards per attempt. Showing speed and power, Foster's resurgent play contributed to Fitzpatrick's hot start against the Raiders.
- One week after his ugly debut against Rex Ryan's Gang Green defense, Raiders rookie passer Derek Carr showed hints of progress on Sunday. Throwing for 263 yards with a pair of picks and a late touchdown, Carr did what little he could with Oakland's talent-poor offense. It's challenging to get a read on the newbie passer with so little surrounding him.
- Props to the Amish Rifle: Fitzpatrick turned in his second positive outing with a mistake-free tilt that saw the Texans passer hit six different targets at 7.3 yards per attempt. Not flashy, but exactly what coach Bill O'Brien hoped for from the veteran.
- After using a mountain of cap space on a slew of beyond-their-prime veterans, this year's Raiders team looks like a bigger disaster than last year's squad. Barring a rapid turnaround, major changes loom in Oakland.
