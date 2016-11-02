Tevin Coleman (hamstring) out for Falcons vs. Bucs

The dynamic running back was ruled out of Thursday night's tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with defensive end Dwight Freeney (quad) and tight end Jacob Tamme (shoulder).
Coleman injured his hamstring in Week 7 and missed Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. He has yet to return to practice.
Coleman's explosiveness in the backfield and pass-catching ability helped form the NFL's top one-two punch with Devonta Freeman. With a two-win lead in the NFC South, the Falcons won't jeopardize Coleman's long-term health by rushing him back until his hamstring is fully ready for action. Terron Ward will spell Freeman for spurts until Coleman returns.
Freeney and Tamme both left Week 8's win and won't be ready for the quick turnaround.
Thursday night's clash will air exclusively on NFL Network.