Tevin Coleman dislocated shoulder, could play in SB LIV

Published: Jan 20, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Tevin Coleman for Super Bowl LIV.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Coleman dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. The team is awaiting MRI results to confirm the injury.

Shanahan noted it usually takes a week of rest to bounce back from such an injury, and he gives the RB a chance to play Feb. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't want to speculate too much, but usually a week to rest it and usually gets back in and I expect him to have a chance to play," Shanahan said. "Can't hold me to that. We'll find out more, but I expect him to have a good chance to play."

Coleman rushed six times for 21 yards before leaving after taking a shot that caused the injury early in the second quarter.

"This is more of a Lethal Weapon-type thing, where you gotta pop it back in," Shanahan said, noting the famous Mel Gibson flick.

With Coleman out, the 49ers leaned on running back Raheem Mostert, who galloped for 220 yards and four TDs on 29 totes.

The 49ers' run game has withstood Coleman's brief absences this season, and Mostert displayed all year he's ideally suited for Shanahan's offense. A fresh Matt Brieda also remains waiting in the wings if needed. However, if Coleman can go, that gives an already diverse San Francisco run game another speed element for the coach to play with in Super Bowl LIV.

