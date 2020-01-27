Tevin Coleman: 'All my time' spent treating shoulder

However, they did lose running back Tevin Coleman to a dislocated shoulder and the back's status for the Super Bowl remains up in the air.
Coleman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night that he's spending "all my time" getting treatment and attempting to regain his range of motion. As of now, Coleman confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales that no decision has been made on his game status, adding that he has never dislocated a shoulder previously.
"[I am] hoping to get my shoulder back right and just taking it one step at a time," Coleman said to Pelissero.
Coleman also told Pelissero that if he plays on Sunday he would "definitely" be able to be himself out on the field and that no new MRI is scheduled.
When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.
*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *