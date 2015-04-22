Tevin Coleman a boom-or-bust fantasy prospect

My gut tells me it'll be a bit before Coleman truly hits the fantasy scene. His weaknesses will likely be exposed more by NFL-caliber defenders and coaches, but on the flip side, his offensive coaches will certainly try to put him in advantageous scenarios. For me it'll be a wait and see situation with Coleman, and I'll probably be waiting at least until 2016 before picking the former Hoosier in redrafts. He does represent a decent developmental prospect in dynasty, however.