 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tevin Coleman a boom-or-bust fantasy prospect

Published: Apr 22, 2015 at 04:20 AM

Leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft, each day NFL Fantasy will profile a prospect who could make a splash in fantasy next season. Today's subject is former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman.

When it comes to home-run threats at the running back position in the 2015 NFL Draft class, Tevin Coleman's name is often at or near the top of the list. I went to the tape to see if this big-play ability in college might be a harbinger of future fantasy success for Coleman.

Coleman's NFL.com draft profile

Full "Prospect a Day" list

Strengths

     » Game-breaking top speed
     » Runs like a freight train with power 
     » Quick straight-line acceleration
     » Effective jump-cut

Watching Tevin Coleman run in the open field is a thing of beauty. There's a reason he became the third player in Big 10 history to rush for 2,000 yards, and why half of his career 28 rushing touchdowns are from 43-plus yards out: the guy can flat out fly. If Coleman has a hole it only takes him a few steps to get near his top gear, often forcing defensive backs to take poor angles as he's motoring toward the end zone.

Coleman also packs a solid punch once he has time to get going. He routinely broke arm tackles and bull-dozed defenders when hitting a well-blocked hole. And when there wasn't a clear path, he showed an effective jump cut to help get into space and start trucking.

Weaknesses

     » Jump cut belies stiff hips
     » Suboptimal vision and patience
     » Mainly a north-south runner
     » Rarely gets more than what is blocked

While Coleman runs like a freight train when he gets a full-head of steam, if he doesn't have the time to get into gear he's far less powerful and effective. His stiff hips hurt him when it comes to creating space in the backfield or second level, and his vision prevents him from seeing open cut-back lanes or reading the defense effectively.

It was like night and day for Coleman when space was provided for him through blocking, and when the onus was on his shoulders. He truly is a home-run threat every time he touches the football, but if he wants to find the opportunities to hit those home runs in the NFL he's going to have to improve several aspects of his game.

Ideal NFL fantasy fits

     » Dallas Cowboys
     » Indianapolis Colts
     » Atlanta Falcons

Coleman has been compared to Darren McFadden in terms of running style, so why not put them together behind the best offensive line in football? Coleman could learn a lot behind Frank Gore for a year or two in Indy to help him become a more polished player. And in Atlanta he could form a potent thunder-lightning combo with Devonta Freeman, akin to what Cincinnati has with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.

Early fantasy draft projection

My gut tells me it'll be a bit before Coleman truly hits the fantasy scene. His weaknesses will likely be exposed more by NFL-caliber defenders and coaches, but on the flip side, his offensive coaches will certainly try to put him in advantageous scenarios. For me it'll be a wait and see situation with Coleman, and I'll probably be waiting at least until 2016 before picking the former Hoosier in redrafts. He does represent a decent developmental prospect in dynasty, however.

-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Cowboys' star pass rusher Micah Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.
news

Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

In Luke Getsy's introductory press conference on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator addressed the future of Aidan O'Connell and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.