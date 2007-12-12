Testaverde misses practice; Panthers hold off naming starter

Published: Dec 12, 2007 at 08:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers' quarterback situation remained muddled Wednesday after Vinny Testaverde missed practice and coach John Fox declined to name a starter for the game Sunday against Seattle.

The 44-year-old Testaverde, who was yanked for undrafted rookie Matt Moore in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-6 loss to Jacksonville, was given the day off.

"He doesn't have a particular injury or anything," Fox said. "Just the wearing of the game."

For the second time this week, Fox sidestepped whether Testaverde or Moore would start Sunday against the Seahawks.

"We'll evaluate that as the week goes on," Fox said.

Testaverde struggled against Jacksonville, completing only 13 of 28 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Moore was 3-of-10 for 21 yards, and ineffective David Carr has slipped to No. 3 on the depth chart.

Sunday was the sixth time in their last eight losses that the Panthers (5-8) have managed a touchdown or less. Jake Delhomme, who was lost to a season-ending elbow injury in Week 3, has as many touchdown passes (eight) as Carolina has had in the past 10 games.

