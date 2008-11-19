Test reveals Winslow has sprained shoulder, no structural damage

Published: Nov 19, 2008 at 10:18 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow sprained his right shoulder in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, an injury unlikely to keep him out for an extended period.

Kellen Winslow, TE
Cleveland Browns

2008 Statistics
Rec: 39

Yards: 402

TD: 3

Winslow, who played through a painful injury to his left shoulder last season, was injured while catching a 16-yard pass that set up kicker Phil Dawson's 56-yard field goal in a 29-27 win. After making the reception, Winslow was wrapped up by Bills linebacker Paul Posluszny near the sideline and fell hard on his shoulder.

An MRI exam taken Tuesday revealed no structural damage in Winslow's shoulder. Coach Romeo Crennel said Winslow would not practice Wednesday and that the five-year veteran's status for Sunday's game against the Texans would depend on getting strength and range of motion in his shoulder.

"It's sore, and he has got to work the soreness out," Crennel said. "The main issue is his strength and his range of motion; if he can get it strong enough to do what he has to do on the football field then he will be able to play. If the range of motion is as such he can get it over his head and catch the ball, then he will play.

"If he can't get it above his head or doesn't have any strength in it, then we are fooling ourselves if we think he will be able to go out and be effective."

Winslow declined comment when he came into Cleveland's locker room.

Wide receiver Braylon Edwards is certain Winslow will be ready by kickoff.

"That's one guy I'm never worried about," Edwards said. "No matter what kind of injury he seems to have, if he misses a practice or not, he's going to play on Sunday. That's one guy you can count on. I know he'll be there."

A Pro Bowler last season after making 82 catches for 1,106 yards, Winslow has 39 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season. He missed Cleveland's Oct. 13 game against the New York Giants after being hospitalized with a staph infection, and he sat out an Oct. 26 game at Jacksonville after the Browns suspended him for detrimental conduct. The team later rescinded the one-game suspension.

Winslow isn't the only Browns player hurting. Running back Jerome Harrison (hamstring), safety Sean Jones (ankle), nose tackle Shaun Rogers (shoulder, neck), defensive tackle Shaun Smith (calf), fullback Lawrence Vickers (ankle), defensive tackle Corey Williams (shoulder) and running back Jason Wright (neck) all missed practice on Wednesday.

