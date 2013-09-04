**Key pre-game links:**
LINK ONE
LINK TWO
LINK THREE
LINK FOUR
LINK FIVE
**Key pre-game links:**
LINK ONE
LINK TWO
LINK THREE
LINK FOUR
LINK FIVE
The Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of this season puts his future with Las Vegas in question. Eric Edholm identifies 11 potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2023.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!