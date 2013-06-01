 Skip to main content
Terry Robiskie promoted to Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach

Published: Jun 01, 2013 at 03:30 PM

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie has been promoted to assistant head coach.

Coach Mike Smith says Robiskie, entering his sixth season with the team's receivers, has played a key role in Atlanta's five straight winning seasons.

Falcons receivers Roddy White and Julio Jones combined for 2,549 yards receiving with 171 catches and 17 touchdowns in 2012. Jones earned his first Pro Bowl selection -- the fifth straight year one of Robiskie's receivers has earned the honor.

Robiskie served as interim head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and Washington Redskins in 2000. He came to the Falcons after serving as the Miami Dolphins' receivers coach.

He began 12 years ago with the Oakland Raiders in 1982.

