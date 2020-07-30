Terron Armstead: Saints have 'Super Bowl or bust' mentality 

The New Orleans Saints might have the best roster, from top to bottom, in the NFL heading into 2020. Michael Thomas, Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders, a good O-line on offense; Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore and a studly secondary on defense; uber-reliable specialists.

There are few holes on Sean Payton's roster.

Left tackle Terron Armstead verbalized the Saints' mindset at the start of training camp.

"It's gotta be Super Bowl or bust in all honesty," he said. "That's it. It's not really anything else past that. It's Super Bowl or bust. We don't get to the big dance, it's a failure of a season. That's it."

This is the part of the post when you reply, "Duh, every player should be thinking that every year."

This is the following part of the post where we point out that while the Saints have lived in that mentality the past several years, New Orleans has suffered brutal, brutal playoff losses.

Three years ago, Stefon Diggs pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle at the buzzer to send New Orleans home in the Divisional Round. The next season in the NFC Championship, an overtime loss to the L.A. Rams followed an infamous non-called pass interference that led to a rule change. Last year, another overtime loss came to the hands of the Vikings on Wild Card Weekend.

With a 41-year-old Drew Brees inching toward the end of his career, the window to get him that second Super Bowl ring is closing.

Jordan agreed with Armstead that the Saints should be a Super Bowl contender when asked if he ever considered opting out of this season due to COVID-19.