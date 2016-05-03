 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Terron Armstead, Saints agree to five-year extension

Published: May 03, 2016 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New Orleans Saints are rewarding one of the NFL's most promising young offensive linemen.

Left tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year extension that will keep him in New Orleans through 2021, the team announced on Tuesday.

The new deal is worth $64.5 million with $25 million fully guaranteed and includes an $11 million signing bonus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a source involved.

ESPN first reported Armstead's new agreement.

Perhaps the most anonymous of last year's Pro Bowl snubs, Armstead emerged as a top-notch blindside protector in his third NFL season.

"There's not a left tackle I would trade him for in the league," coach Sean Payton raved in late December. "I really like the way he's progressed. He's smart, he's athletic. And last week if you watch the tape, you can see that he's not 100 percent and he fights through it."

Armstead turned in one of the most astonishing performances in offensive-line history at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, blazing an official 40-yard dash time of 4.71 seconds at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds.

Originally viewed as a developmental prospect coming out of tiny Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Armstead already has the look of a perennial Pro Bowl left tackle.

Along with franchise quarterback Drew Brees and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan, he's one of the most valuable building blocks on the Saints' roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions release CB Cameron Sutton following issuance of domestic violence arrest warrant

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have released cornerback Cameron Sutton after a domestic battery warrant was issued for his arrest.
news

Texans' Will Anderson fired up to play alongside Danielle Hunter: Teams 'gotta choose who they're gonna double-team'

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is getting excited about Year 2 after Houston signed veteran Danielle Hunter to pair him alongside the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR K.J. Osborn trusts that 'everything will take care of itself' for Patriots' plan at quarterback

K.J. Osborn recently signed with the New England Patriots and did so despite uncertainty about who might be throwing him the football. Wednesday, the wideout told reporters that while the quarterback question mark was a factor, it's not something he's worried about after meeting the Pats brass.
news

DT Aaron Donald on retirement after 10 seasons in NFL: 'I'm burnt out' 

Aaron Donald ate his fill of quarterbacks in a decade of mauling opposing offenses, and the shoo-in future Hall of Famer broke his silence on retirement. "I'm burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I'm full, I'm complete," Donald said. 
news

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort 'going to be listening' to offers for No. 4 pick

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said this week that he expects 2024 NFL Draft trade talks to ramp up at next week's Annual League Meeting and is willing and open to listen to any and all offers, including for the Cardinals' No. 4 overall pick.
news

New Jets DL Javon Kinlaw believes New York 'has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs'

After making a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers, Javon Kinlaw believes the Jets have everything they need "to make a push to the playoffs."
news

New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting

The NFL on Wednesday announced its 2024 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at next week's Annual League Meeting next week, which takes place March 24-27.
news

Mike Williams sees 'great fit' with Aaron Rodgers, Jets: 'A pretty good opportunity ahead of us'

Mike Williams needed a new home. The Jets needed a receiver. The two are now a couple and can't wait to build a football life together in 2024.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Lions CB Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery

Authorities in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Watch USC QB Caleb Williams' pro day live on NFL+ at 1:30 p.m. ET

The University of Southern California conducts its pro day on Wednesday, which means welcome to the Caleb Williams show, and you can watch all the action live on NFL+ starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. 