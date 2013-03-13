Terron Armstead, Barrett Jones among potential NFL draft steals

Barrett Jones, OG, Alabama

For some reason, Jones, who didn't work out at the combine because of a foot issue, isn't ranked all that highly by scouts. But any time a guy starts at Alabama for four years, there has to be something good about him. He might not be as strong as you would like, but he has long arms (34 inches). He's a lot like Jeff Saturday in that we're not talking about him much now, but when he retires in a decade or so, some team will be trying to figure out how to replace a very smart player. To put it simply, his man does not make plays against him. Jones won the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center, last season.