Around the NFL

Terrelle Pryor works out for New England Patriots

Published: Sep 15, 2015 at 05:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Terrelle Pryor couldn't make it with the Cleveland Browns, but last year's Super Bowl champs might be interested.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the New England Patriots worked out the quarterback-turned-wideout on Monday, per a source with knowledge of the visit.

No signing is imminent, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin, but workouts are often a way for teams to measure a player before quickly inking him later if the need arises.

Pryor was released last week by the Browns to make room for former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin. While thin at the wideout position, Cleveland considered Pryor the 53rd player on their roster. That rankled a portion of the fan base, who were taken by Pryor's immense size -- he's 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds -- and unique athletic gifts.

New England could use a big-bodied wideout, but with Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and -- once he's cleared -- Brandon LaFell alongside superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots have plenty to work with.

Still, it's a classic Bill Belichick scenario: Take a player a lesser team couldn't flip the switch on and turn him into a saucy addition.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 The Chargers on Monday placed star wide receiver Keenan Allen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 Green Bay announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

New York will be without its big free-agent signing for the rest of the season.
news

Ron Rivera: Yannick Ngakoue's hit that injured Logan Thomas was 'avoidable'

Washington received better news than expected regarding Logan Thomas' knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Raiders. But Ron Rivera still didn't take kindly to Yannick Ngakoue's hit on the TE.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained his decision to fire OC Joe Brady when speaking to reporters Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
news

Ben Roethlisberger not ready to talk retirement: 'I'll address any of that stuff after the season'

As Ben Roethlisberger's age-39 season nears its end, the veteran QB will begin to hear more questions about retirement. He addressed how he's planning to handle such talk following the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Ravens.
news

David Culley to 'evaluate everything' after benching Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills in Texans' loss to Colts

Tyrod Taylor might not be back under center for the Texans this season, as David Culley did not commit to continuing forward with Taylor as the team's starter following Houston's 31-0 loss to Indianapolis.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW