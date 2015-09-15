Terrelle Pryor works out for New England Patriots

Terrelle Pryor couldn't make it with the Cleveland Browns, but last year's Super Bowl champs might be interested.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the New England Patriots worked out the quarterback-turned-wideout on Monday, per a source with knowledge of the visit.
No signing is imminent, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin, but workouts are often a way for teams to measure a player before quickly inking him later if the need arises.
Pryor was released last week by the Browns to make room for former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin. While thin at the wideout position, Cleveland considered Pryor the 53rd player on their roster. That rankled a portion of the fan base, who were taken by Pryor's immense size -- he's 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds -- and unique athletic gifts.
New England could use a big-bodied wideout, but with Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and -- once he's cleared -- Brandon LaFell alongside superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots have plenty to work with.
Still, it's a classic Bill Belichick scenario: Take a player a lesser team couldn't flip the switch on and turn him into a saucy addition.