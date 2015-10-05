Terrelle Pryor visits Niners; Ahmad Bradshaw in Indy

It still seems hard to believe that some NFL team cannot get something out of Terrelle Pryor, either as a receiver or as a quarterback.
Pryor is working out for the San Francisco 49ers as a receiver, but as Getlin noted, his experience as a quarterback should not be overlooked. The 49ers are desperate for life on offense and, outside of being a serviceable backup to Colin Kaepernick, Pryor might contribute a spark.
Kaepernick completed 13 passes in a loss to the Packers on Sunday, but none of his receivers had more than 54 yards. With a scattershot offensive line, there is little anyone can do. The thinking on Pryor, outside of an emergency contingency plan, might be that he can open the field up a little more. Finding playmakers in free agency is easier than finding offensive line help.
In other workout news...
The Colts are bringing Ahmad Bradshaw in for a visit Monday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old was a well-liked and well-respected cog in Indianapolis' offense last year and is one of the fiercest pass blockers in the NFL. Bradshaw fractured his fibula in November last year and also incurred a one-game suspension for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.
The visit likely will be a medical checkup of sorts, but he'll no doubt get a serious look. He forged a relationship with Andrew Luck and isn't afraid to stick his body on the line to protect him.