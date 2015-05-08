Terrelle Pryor trying out for Cincinnati Bengals

Pryor was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday less than four months after signing with Kansas City. In 16 previous appearances with the Raiders, Pryor connected on just 56.3 percent of his throws to go with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After flaming out in Oakland, Pryor also downed a cup of coffee with the Seahawks.
The Bengals are wise to search for help under center. Behind the ineffectual Andy Dalton, the team houses just AJ McCarron and Josh Johnson.
We'd love to see Cincy try the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Pryor at a different position, namely tight end, but the passer said Friday, per ESPN's Coley Harvey: "If I can't play quarterback, I can't play football."
Pryor arrives with as much freaky athletic talent as any signal-caller on the roster, but his arm is suspicious. It's not surprising to see him get a tryout, but he's a stretch to latch on with the Bengals beyond training camp.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.