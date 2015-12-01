Terrelle Pryor to sign with Cleveland Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the free-agent wideout is planning to sign with the Browns, who cut the former quarterback before the season.
"Nothing is official so I don't want to speak on that yet, but I am obviously aware that that report is out there," Pettine said.
Pryor has floated from one tryout to next this autumn without landing on a new team. The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot, who first reported the move, noted that Pryor was scheduled to workout on Tuesday for the Bears, but that meet-and-greet won't be necessary.
Pryor spent all summer in Cleveland, but saw just 17 snaps during the preseason after battling a sore hamstring for most of training camp. When he was waived by the Browns in early September, Pryor told The Plain Dealer: "This will be a mistake by them."
Pryor was signed as a receiver, but he could potentially double as an emergency quarterback with Josh McCownset to undergo X-rays on his collarbone Tuesday. With Andrew Hawkins and Taylor Gabriel both battling concussions, the Browns could use another pass-catcher to go along with Travis Benjamin, Brian Hartline and Marlon Moore.
We'd also mention Dwayne Bowe, but it's fair to wonder if the massively overpaid and underperforming veteran could be on his way out after Cleveland opted for another look at the physically freaky Pryor.