Terrelle Pryor signs one-year, $8M deal with Redskins

Published: Mar 10, 2017 at 07:58 AM
Kevin Patra

Terrelle Pryor found a new home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the receiver signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins for $8 million.

The 6-foot-4 receiver couldn't find the long-term, big-money contract, so, much like fellow wideout Alshon Jeffrey, he settled for a one-year "prove-it" contract.

The former quarterback busted out last season as the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 receiver. The big-bodied, athletic playmaker earned 1,007 yards on 77 receptions and four touchdowns.

While he has the size, hands and speed to be a top-shelf receiver, Pryor still must improve his route-running acumen. The questions about Pryor's continued growth at the position likely left him with fewer suitors on the open market than more experienced players with his athletic skills might have garnered.

Pryor's stats down the stretch of last season waned as he dealt with a hand injury, but it's fair to wonder if some teams viewed the struggles as defenses catching up with the new receiver.

Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy on Friday that $8 million per year is around the amount the Browns discussed with Pryor on a multi-year deal, but when talks broke down they moved on to Kenny Britt -- who they paid around $8 million per year on a four-year pact.

Instead of taking a deal Pryor felt was below-market value, he'll try to prove he can be a No. 1 receiver in Washington and attempt to cash in next offseason.

Pryor joins Jamison Crowder and last year's first-round pick Josh Doctson in the Redskins' offense. He helps replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, both of whom left in free agency. Washington gets a big outside receiver with speed that it lost in Jackson, but one with much less experience. With Pryor and Doctson on the outside and Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed patrolling the middle, Kirk Cousins still has weapons in Washington.

Many of the football cognoscenti believed sticking with Hue Jackson in Cleveland was Proyr's best bet to continue growing as a receiver, given Jackson familiarity with the wideout and his offensive creativity. Instead, Pryor heads to a team in flux at the position and replacing its offensive coordinator.

It could be difficult for Pryor to replicate last season's success, but he's willing to bet his future he can do just that.

