Terrelle Pryor signs one-year, $8M deal with Redskins

Pryor joins Jamison Crowder and last year's first-round pick Josh Doctson in the Redskins' offense. He helps replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, both of whom left in free agency. Washington gets a big outside receiver with speed that it lost in Jackson, but one with much less experience. With Pryor and Doctson on the outside and Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed patrolling the middle, Kirk Cousins still has weapons in Washington.