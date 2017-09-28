Terrelle Pryor leads Week 4 fantasy sleeper matchups

The Bengals should continue to give Mixon the ball more going forward, as he's the only player in the backfield who can make something out of nothing when the blocking fails. Hill averages 3.28 yards after a defender closes within one yard of him, below the NFL average of 3.69. On the season, Mixon is right at the average mark with 3.61 but stepped up in his first game as the feature back with a 4.25 figure against Green Bay. That ranked seventh on the week among backs with 10-plus carries. It's not uncommon for running backs to perform better when they can find that rhythm, as would be the case when they can push 20 touches.