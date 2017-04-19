Around the NFL

Terrelle Pryor: I should've had 1,500 yards last season

Published: Apr 19, 2017 at 01:58 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Washington's wide receiver corps is a position in transition after losing veteran starters DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency.

If former Browns wideout Terrelle Pryor delivers on his braggadocio, though, the Redskins' offense will be in fine shape for the 2017 season.

On the heels of a breakout 2016 campaign in which he tallied 1,007 yards on 77 receptions, Pryor told ESPN.com this week that he "should have had 1,500 yards" in his first season as a full-time receiver.

"I'm not talking on nobody else; whatever happened happened," Pryor added. "But I believe I was better than that. It was frustrating that I didn't get more dominant numbers because I feel I can and I know I will. I can't wait."

Try as he might to tap-dance around the notion of throwing his ex-teammates under the bus, Pryor made it clear that Cleveland's conga line of shoddy quarterbacks had a deleterious effect on his production.

Now that he's catching throws from the NFL's highest rated passer since midseason of 2015 (Kirk Cousins, 104.7), reaching 1,500 yards is in the realm of possibility for an exceptional athlete driven to emerge as the NFL's next great receiver.

To that end, Pryor is grinding this offseason, working on drills specifically designed to master the subtleties of his relatively new position.

"I've never felt this explosive getting in and out of cuts," Pryor said. "I feel so powerful, and my quick-twitch muscles are firing very well."

Before the summer is out, Pryor is scheduled to work with receiving legend Randy Moss and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin in a bid to further refine his skills.

We should have an idea on his progress level by the time training camp buzz begins in late July.

Pryor and All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman waged a fascinating one-on-one battle when the Redskins traveled to Cleveland early last October. If Pryor is giving Norman fits in camp, Cousins might realize his aerial attack has the potential to reach new heights without Jackson and Garcon.

