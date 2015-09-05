Terrelle Pryor finds way onto Cleveland Browns' roster

Pryor, the quarterback turned wide receiver, was on the final 53-man roster released by the Browns on Saturday.
The decision to keep Pryor was expected but still notable given the obstacles the former Raiders quarterback faced when he was claimed on waivers by the Browns in late June. Pryor's health issues -- he's had a lingering hamstring strain -- might have made the decision more difficult, but Pryor's potential was too much to look past for a team with little wide receiver depth.
Keeping Pryor meant saying goodbye -- for now -- to two rookie receivers: Josh Lenz and Vince Mayle were both waived. Lenz was a camp standout who's a strong candidate for the practice squad. Less clear is the future of Mayle, a fourth-round pick in May's draft who struggled throughout the summer.
Pryor's hamstring issue kept him out of the team's first three preseason games. He played around 15 snaps in the preseason finale, lining up as wide receiver, quarterback and punt protector.
Browns coach Mike Pettine admitted Friday that keeping Pryor on the 53-man roster would require a "leap of faith." The Browns made that leap on Saturday.