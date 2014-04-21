Terrelle Pryor era's end might be Oakland Raiders' turning point

That is precisely the kind of chaos McKenzie was hired to avoid, but the rest of free agency raised the issue of how well McKenzie and Allen are straddling the line between quick fix and long-range vision. There is little doubt that a flurry of free-agent signings, including the additions of Justin Tuck, LaMarr Woodley, Kevin Boothe and Maurice Jones-Drew, upgraded the talent and locker-room leadership on the roster. They also significantly bumped up the average age and, in several important cases, the injury history. The new players' contracts are structured so that the Raiders won't return to salary-cap purgatory if the signings don't work out, but even that pay-as-you-go mentality suggests a lack of confidence that they could ever be part of a broader plan. They are feel-good signings for the faithful, who deserve to feel good about their team again; still, it is impossible not to look at their birth certificates and think the quick fix might overtake the master plan.