Terrelle Pryor claimed off waivers by Cleveland Browns

When it became obvious that AJ McCarron was the favorite for backup duties in Cincinnati, the Bengals cut Pryor loose to allow him to catch on with another team.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that the Browns plan to use Pryor at wide receiver after his agent revealed last week that the former quarterback is open to a position switch.
Cleveland is an interesting landing spot, as new offensive coordinator John Defilippo was the quarterbacks coach in Oakland when Pryor was with the Raiders from 2012 to 2013.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds with 4.40 wheels, Pryor makes for an intriguing reclamation project for the receiver-needy Browns.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Bills' QB situation, Tom Brady's appeal and the Odell Beckham Jr. drama. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.