Terrell Suggs rips 'arrogant' New England Patriots

After seven playoff appearances, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs finally is headed to his first Super Bowl. And he celebrated Sunday night with some championship-level trash talk.

"We came. We saw. We conquered," Suggs said, via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, among other reporters, after the Ravens' AFC Championship Game victory over the New England Patriots. "Shut them out in the second half. Tell them to have fun at the Pro Bowl. Arrogant (expletives)."

Suggs was just getting started.

"These are the most arrogant pricks in the world, starting with (coach Bill) Belichick on down," Suggs said.

We also enjoyed: "That's funny, ever since Spygate they haven't been able to win."

After a few minutes, Suggs gained some perspective.

"All B.S. aside, they are a hell of a ballclub," Suggs said. "... They have the right to be arrogant."

So do the Ravens. Good or bad, they will be a lot more colorful over the next two weeks than the Patriots usually are.

