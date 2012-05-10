Terrell Suggs reportedly could return in four to six months

Published: May 09, 2012 at 08:17 PM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs only suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon and could return to action much sooner than initially thought, FoxSports.com reported Thursday.

Citing a a league source, the report said that Suggs, who underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, could play again in four to six months. The initial fear after his injury was that Suggs might be lost for the entire 2012 season.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs posted a career-high 14 sacks in 2011.

Suggs, 29, partially tore the tendon working out last week in Arizona, where he makes his offseason home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson named starter for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday.
news

Jets activate RB Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list

The New York Jets activated Breece Hall (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday, one day after signing Dalvin Cook.