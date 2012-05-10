Terrell Suggs reportedly could return in four to six months

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs only suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon and could return to action much sooner than initially thought, FoxSports.com reported Thursday.
Citing a a league source, the report said that Suggs, who underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, could play again in four to six months. The initial fear after his injury was that Suggs might be lost for the entire 2012 season.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs posted a career-high 14 sacks in 2011.
Suggs, 29, partially tore the tendon working out last week in Arizona, where he makes his offseason home.