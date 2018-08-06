Terrell Owens works out for CFL team day after HOF induction

Published: Aug 06, 2018 at 06:40 AM

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 6, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Terrell Owens had his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Saturday. On Sunday, the 44-year-old wideout was trying out for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

2. J.J. Watt is ready to get back to Defensive Player of the Year form -- even if it means running through tackle dummies and the coaches behind them.

Oops. 😬 #TexansCamp

3. Former Patriots TE Martellus Bennett released the first two episodes of his kids animated series, The Fantastical Adventures of A.J.

The series is produced by The Imagination Agency -- Bennett's multimedia company that is dedicated to children's literature, entertainment, and education.

4. Josh Gordon is not physically at Browns camp, but the WR is certainly there in spirit. Browns WR Rashard Higgins said he's been in contact with him and wears Gordon's gear underneath his own uniform at practice.

