Terrell Owens to hold HOF event at UT Chattanooga

Published: Jul 03, 2018 at 04:19 AM
Andie Hagemann

Last month, former All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens publicly declined his invitation to attend the Aug. 4 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

On Tuesday via Twitter, Owens announced he will give his Hall of Fame speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, in McKenzie Arena.

The Aug. 4  event is free and open to the public.

"I'm proud to be a Moc, and I'm honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete," Owens said in the release. "Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga. ... Getcha popcorn ready!"

