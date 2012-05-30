Terrell Owens loves fame, but he's bored with football

• Made insinuations about Jeff Garcia's sexual orientation.

• Said he wasn't the one who got tired in Super Bowl XXXIX -- Donovan McNabb was.

• Tried to play basketball in the NBA summer league while with the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Hurled insults at the Eagles, which ultimately resulted in his deactivation in 2005.

• Accused Tony Romo and Jason Witten of conspiring against him while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

• Openly disagreed with the play-calling while with the Buffalo Bills.

• Put a clause in his IFL contract that he didn't have to participate in every road game, though he was purportedly trying to show the NFL he can still play.