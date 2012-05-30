Analysis

Terrell Owens loves fame, but he's bored with football

Published: May 30, 2012 at 09:30 AM

So, what went wrong with T.O. this time?

You think you know the answer. Everyone does. And you're wrong. The reason Terrell Owens is where he is now -- unemployed after being released by the Indoor Football League's Allen Wranglers on Tuesday -- is not what you think it is.

It's not because he's selfish. It's not because he burns bridges. It's not because he alienated every QB he ever played with. It's not because of his elaborate celebrations, which quickly wore thin.

Those are the results of what happens when you're in the situation he's in -- when you don't love what you do.

Let that sink in for a second, and you'll realize you've been there, too. I was. I worked in a supermarket throughout high school and college. I didn't care about working there. I wanted to make new friends, play softball and hang out with girls. I liked everything surrounding my job. The job itself? I didn't respect it.

It's probably why I would do things like have nightly kumquat-throwing contests with one of my co-workers when the store was empty. (A five-aisle toss was my record.) It's why I would go on the P.A. system and breathe like Darth Vader.

T.O. loves everything that goes along with being a football star, but how much does he truly love football?

I remember Drew Henson, the former Michigan quarterback who initially turned his back on a pro career in the NFL to play baseball with the New York Yankees. He toiled in the minor leagues for a few years, then went back to football. But it was too late. He openly wondered if he didn't love being a Yankee more than being a baseball player. And I have to admit, before I came to the NFL Media Group, I had gotten to the point where I enjoyed the status of working for ESPN more than I actually liked working there.

If T.O. really cared about football and everything that goes with it, he would not have:

Made insinuations about Jeff Garcia's sexual orientation.
Said he wasn't the one who got tired in Super Bowl XXXIX -- Donovan McNabb was.
Tried to play basketball in the NBA summer league while with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hurled insults at the Eagles, which ultimately resulted in his deactivation in 2005.
Accused Tony Romo and Jason Witten of conspiring against him while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
Openly disagreed with the play-calling while with the Buffalo Bills.
Put a clause in his IFL contract that he didn't have to participate in every road game, though he was purportedly trying to show the NFL he can still play.

Do you do all of that if you truly love your job?

Jeremiah: The Magnificent Seven

Daniel Jeremiah lists the seven most dominant players in the league today, with one caveat: No QBs allowed! More ...

Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers we've ever seen. He kept himself in great shape to achieve glory on the football field. But what he loved most were the moments that allowed him to do something unexpected, almost as if the game was so easy for him that he became bored. Popcorn and Sharpies and striking poses on the Cowboys' star seemed like a way to to keep himself interested.

You can't say T.O. has always been like this. His first whiff of controversy (his comments about Garcia) came after his eighth -- EIGHTH -- season in the league. He played on special teams for the first couple of years. He caught the famous "Owens, Owens, Owens" pass to win a wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers, and cried while still on the field. He didn't make waves; he racked up catches and scored touchdowns.

The Terrell Owens story is not a cautionary tale. He is also not unique in acting out. Go on YouTube, type in "workplace pranks," and watch the thousands of videos posted by bored office workers in an attempt to liven up their TPS-report-filled days. That's who T.O. is -- someone whose God-given ability wasn't enough for him.

In that sense, I feel sorry for him. His situation doesn't excuse the firestorms he's caused, but it makes me understand him a little bit better.

Jason Smith hosts "NFL Fantasy Live" on the NFL Network and writes fantasy and other pith for NFL.com. Talk to him on Twitter @howaboutafresca and listen to his "Cover Two" podcast with Steve Wyche every week on NFL.com. He only asks that you never bring up when the Jets play poorly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams

Eight teams remain alive in the race for the ring. Obviously, each member of every organization would cherish a Super Bowl LVII triumph, but who needs it the MOST? Bucky Brooks has picks for each team.

news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo

Can the surging Giants upset the injury-riddled Eagles? Who will win an epic AFC battle in Buffalo: the Bengals or the Bills? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks for the Divisional Round.

news

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The 2023 International Series will feature three games in London and two in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced five designated teams scheduled to play in those games, but who should oppose them? Eric Edholm proposes five enticing matchups.

news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities

With the Divisional Round kicking off this weekend, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

news

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece.

news

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

Which NFL teams are in need of a quarterback? Which big-name signal-callers could be on the move in the coming months? And what's going on with one of the game's most electrifying players? Marc Sessler previews the 2023 offseason QB market.

news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

Marc Ross examines which first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Packers QB Jordan Love stand?

news

NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections

The 2022 NFL Draft had a decidedly defensive feel, with five straight defenders selected right off the bat. So, with one regular season in the books, who performed the best? Kevin Patra provides his Defensive All-Rookie Team.

news

Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, David Carr selects his Offensive All-Rookie Team. Will Brock Purdy or Kenny Pickett earn the QB spot? Who else makes the list?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop

In his Divisional Round Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus ranks the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, plus the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady offered no timeline for a decision on what lies ahead, but Monday night's loss to the Cowboys played out like a microcosm of the season now behind him, writes Judy Battista.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 23 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Buccaneers hold 19th selection

The top 23 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE