Around the NFL

Terrell Owens: I'm 'available' to help Eagles

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 04:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem at wide receiver, but fear not: An old friend is here to save the day.

After watching the team implode in Dallas on Sunday night, retired pass-catcher Terrell Owens was asked on Twitter if he might "want to come out of retirement and help the Eagles."

T.O.'s response:

This isn't going to happen. Owens is 42 years old and hasn't taken a snap since 2010. Still, somebody needs to lend a hand to Carson Wentz.

The rookie passer is full of promise, but his 32 completions against Dallas went for just 202 yards, the lowest passing-yardage total by a quarterback with 30-plus completions since 1950.

That had plenty to do with Sunday's game plan, but Owens is ready if Philly feels like getting frisky.

