Terrell Owens faces his children's mothers on 'Dr. Phil'

Published: May 07, 2012 at 12:42 PM

Former NFL star Terrell Owens will face off with the mothers of his children on the "Dr. Phil" television show Tuesday. Owens is expected to be confronted by the women, who accuse him of not fulfilling child-support obligations.

The wide receiver earned a reported $80 million over his 11-year NFL career but says that he has little money left. He has four children with four different women. Three of them will appear on the show.

The women accuse Owens, 38, of either coming up short in his monthly child-support payments or not paying at all. Owens said he was paying some $45,000 per month in child support at one time.

Owens, who broke into the league with the San Francisco 49ers, said a combination of bad investments and poor management caused his recent money problem.

Owens last played an NFL snap in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He hauled in more than 1,000 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

