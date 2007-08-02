Terrell Owens' day in training camp

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 01:48 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -A look at Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens' day in training camp Thursday:

BACK IN ACTION: Owens practiced for the first since Monday after a coach-ordered hiatus to rest his sore legs and hamstring. He said he felt good after the two-hour workout.

REVERSE THE FIELD: One of the first plays the Cowboys ran during 11-on-11 drills was a reverse handoff to Owens, who was stopped at the line of scrimmage. T.O. didn't have any carries last season. His best rushing season was in 2002 for San Francisco when he had seven carries for 79 yards with a 38-yard TD. In the four seasons since, he has seven carries for minus-5 yards.

FUTURE HALL?: Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Owens was asked if being in the Hall is a goal of his. "I wouldn't ever say it's a goal," T.O. said. "If I get in, cool. I think my stats speak for itself. ... If your stats and your resume allows you to get in there, it's a good thing." Owens, going into his 12th season, already has 49 more TDs and 51 more catches than Irvin had in his 12-season career.

KNOCKED DOWN: Owens took a hard hit from cornerback Joey Thomas on one play, which knocked No. 81 to the ground and kept him from making a catch. On the next play, Owens ran a route on the opposite side from Thomas and caught a pass.

