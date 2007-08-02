Terrell Owens' day in training camp

FUTURE HALL?: Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Owens was asked if being in the Hall is a goal of his. "I wouldn't ever say it's a goal," T.O. said. "If I get in, cool. I think my stats speak for itself. ... If your stats and your resume allows you to get in there, it's a good thing." Owens, going into his 12th season, already has 49 more TDs and 51 more catches than Irvin had in his 12-season career.