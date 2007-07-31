Terrell Owens' day in training camp

SPECTATOR SPORT: The only "passes" Owens caught were throws going back and forth between other receivers and coaches during some drills. Mostly, Owens stood around with his arms folded and watched the only practice of the day. Coach Wade Phillips had talked about giving veterans some time off - and the coach made No. 81 take a break to rest his sore hamstrings. Owens was on the field in uniform, minus his helmet and shoulder pads.