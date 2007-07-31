Terrell Owens' day in training camp

Published: Jul 31, 2007 at 01:05 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -A look at Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens' day in training camp Tuesday:

SPECTATOR SPORT: The only "passes" Owens caught were throws going back and forth between other receivers and coaches during some drills. Mostly, Owens stood around with his arms folded and watched the only practice of the day. Coach Wade Phillips had talked about giving veterans some time off - and the coach made No. 81 take a break to rest his sore hamstrings. Owens was on the field in uniform, minus his helmet and shoulder pads.

COACH T.O.: Phillips had Owens participate in one way at practice. "I told him I wanted him to help the other receivers, especially in the scoring zone stuff," Phillips said. "He helped coach them today. I think that will help."

WANTING MORE: Fans watching practice wanted to see T.O. running routes and catching passes from Tony Romo, not balls lobbed to him by others. "Get your helmet on and go to work," one fan yelled. "You've got a Super Bowl to win."

WILL HE OR WON'T HE: Asked if Owens would practice Wednesday, when the Cowboys have two workouts scheduled, Phillips responded, "Probably. Don't hold me to it."

