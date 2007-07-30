Terrell Owens' day in training camp

Published: Jul 30, 2007 at 10:47 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -A look at Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens' day in training camp Sunday:

THE WORKAHOLIC: Coach Wade Phillips was talking about giving veterans some time off when he said No. 81 might be the exception. "Terrell is hard because he wants to take every snap and some extra," Phillips said. "We talked to him about it and we take him out of a couple of things to make sure."

SMILE FOR THE CAMERAS: The NFL Network taped the 2-hour workout for a broadcast Monday. Deion Sanders was among the commentators. T.O. was interviewed after practice.

SHUT OUT: Owens didn't get a chance to show off for the cameras during the practice, failing to get a deep ball thrown his way during team drills. One play that might've been a bomb headed his way was scuttled when quarterback Tony Romo was surrounded by defenders. Earlier, with the offense running plays without the defense around, either Romo threw an awful pass or Owens ran the wrong route because the pass went nowhere near the receiver. Owens chatted briefly with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett about it.

ENEMIES IN THEIR MIDST: Six guys wearing Eagles jerseys, including a red No. 5 for Donovan McNabb, were loudly booed when they arrived. They responded with a chant of "E-A-G-L-E-S," which was countered by repeated chants of "Eagles (Stink)," even after the group left.

