Terrell Owens' day in training camp

SHUT OUT: Owens didn't get a chance to show off for the cameras during the practice, failing to get a deep ball thrown his way during team drills. One play that might've been a bomb headed his way was scuttled when quarterback Tony Romo was surrounded by defenders. Earlier, with the offense running plays without the defense around, either Romo threw an awful pass or Owens ran the wrong route because the pass went nowhere near the receiver. Owens chatted briefly with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett about it.