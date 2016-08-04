Terrance West pushing for Ravens' starting RB job?

Former Browns and Titans castoff Terrance West isn't just pushing for a roster spot in Baltimore. He's building a strong case to surpass Justin Forsett and Javorius Allen as the Ravens' top running back.
Through a week of training camp, the Baltimore Sun lauded the slimmed-down West as the team's "most explosive offensive player." ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley followed suit on Thursday, noting that West has been the offense's "No. 1 playmaker."
West developed a reputation as a headcase in Cleveland after the Browns traded ahead of the hometown Ravens to select the FCS record-setting Towson standout in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Traded to Tennessee for a seventh-round pick early last September, the mistake-prone West lasted just two games with the Titans before he was summarily waived in mid-November. Landing on his feet in Baltimore, he rushed for 180 yards on 46 late-season carries.
Although West entered the offseason squarely on the roster bubble, he helped his case by reporting to OTAs in the best shape of his life. By the time camp rolled around in late July, he was flashing elusiveness and big-play ability not seen in his first two NFL seasons.
"I just think he looks good as a football player," coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. "I think 'urgency' is a good word from a physical perspective. His running is urgent. He's making cuts. He's making really good reads. He's quick through the hole, he's quick into the hole. There's no hesitation.
"Also in pass protection, he's stuck it up in there and he's popping people in pass protection. He's doing really well."
West acknowledges that he's "focused" and "more dialed in" entering a make-or-break season with his hometown team.
Offensive coordinator Marc Trestman confirmed that West's hard work is paying off.
"He's just out there working hard, trying to get better. He's running aggressively," Trestman raved, via the Baltimore Sun. "He's much improved in terms of his understanding of pass protection, which is critical to getting on the field. He's got a tremendous attitude, in the classroom, on the field."
If West remains the Ravens' most explosive and productive runner by the end of the preseason, he's going to force the coaching staff to consider leaving him in the lead-back role.