Around the NFL

Terrance West pushing for Ravens' starting RB job?

Published: Aug 04, 2016 at 12:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Former Browns and Titans castoff Terrance West isn't just pushing for a roster spot in Baltimore. He's building a strong case to surpass Justin Forsett and Javorius Allen as the Ravens' top running back.

Through a week of training camp, the Baltimore Sun lauded the slimmed-down West as the team's "most explosive offensive player." ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley followed suit on Thursday, noting that West has been the offense's "No. 1 playmaker."

West developed a reputation as a headcase in Cleveland after the Browns traded ahead of the hometown Ravens to select the FCS record-setting Towson standout in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Traded to Tennessee for a seventh-round pick early last September, the mistake-prone West lasted just two games with the Titans before he was summarily waived in mid-November. Landing on his feet in Baltimore, he rushed for 180 yards on 46 late-season carries.

Although West entered the offseason squarely on the roster bubble, he helped his case by reporting to OTAs in the best shape of his life. By the time camp rolled around in late July, he was flashing elusiveness and big-play ability not seen in his first two NFL seasons.

"I just think he looks good as a football player," coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. "I think 'urgency' is a good word from a physical perspective. His running is urgent. He's making cuts. He's making really good reads. He's quick through the hole, he's quick into the hole. There's no hesitation.

"Also in pass protection, he's stuck it up in there and he's popping people in pass protection. He's doing really well."

West acknowledges that he's "focused" and "more dialed in" entering a make-or-break season with his hometown team.

Offensive coordinator Marc Trestman confirmed that West's hard work is paying off.

"He's just out there working hard, trying to get better. He's running aggressively," Trestman raved, via the Baltimore Sun. "He's much improved in terms of his understanding of pass protection, which is critical to getting on the field. He's got a tremendous attitude, in the classroom, on the field."

If West remains the Ravens' most explosive and productive runner by the end of the preseason, he's going to force the coaching staff to consider leaving him in the lead-back role.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity; status still unclear for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
news

Packers CB Rasul Douglas 'blessed' after last-second INT to beat former team Cardinals

Packers CB Rasul Douglas hauled in a game-winning interception in Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team in which the practice-squad journeyman was with earlier this season. 
news

Kyler Murray on game-ending interception intended for A.J. Green: 'We weren't on the same page and it cost us'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called his interception to Rasul Douglas, which was intended for A.J. Green, a "miscommunication," but head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that the wrong route was run.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Packers' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

When Thursday night began Week 8, there was one undefeated team left in the NFL. When Thursday night concluded, there were none. On the strength of an interception by Packers DB Rasul Douglas of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in the end zone, Green Bay defeated Arizona, 24-21, on Thursday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW