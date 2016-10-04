Terrance West leads Week 5 fantasy spot starts

With Forsett gone, West should draw the start once again in Week 5. Exciting rookie Kenneth Dixon should figure in as a receiving back, but it would be a stretch to assume he's going to handle a massive workload after missing a chunk of the preseason and the first four weeks of his NFL career. West should handle the bulk of the between-the-tackles work and be the primary red zone back. West averages 2.6 yards after contact, just .01 off of noted 2016 workhorses Matt Forte, LeGarrette Blount and DeMarco Murray and up from his average of 2.15 average through his first two seasons. If given the requisite carries, West can perform in a capable fashion.