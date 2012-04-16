Terrance Knighton to miss first three months of Jags' workouts

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton will not be involved in the team's offseason activities for the next three months while he recovers from eye surgery for an injury he sustained while in or around a Jacksonville nightclub.
There is still a lot of uncertainty about Knighton's health, head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday, according tothe Florida Times-Union.
Knighton won't be able to workout and will not even be around the Jaguars' facility for the next few months, Mularkey said.
A report surfaced last week explaining that Knighton was kicked out of Jacksonville's Pure Nightclub after getting in a fight that resulted in cuts to his eye and the back of his head. An officer wrote that Knighton and a friend "reportedly made threats to shoot people."
In the meantime, Jaguars general manager Gene Smith says he is optimistic Knighton will come out of the eye surgery well and the team plans on keeping tabs on the tackle's weight while he's away from the facility.
The Jaguars signed veteran wide receiver Lee Evans to a one-year contract on Monday. The sides had agreed to terms on the deal Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.