Terrance Knighton: I'm free agency's 'biggest steal'

New Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan used his first offseason in Washington to add players and churn the roster in a quest to fortify both lines.
McCloughan was also the only front-office executive to furnish Terrance Knighton with what the former Broncos defensive tackle deemed a reasonable offer.
Signing a one-year, $4 million pact with the Redskins, the man known as "Pot Roast" is now answering to the title of "the biggest steal in free agency," per SI.com's Don Banks.
"Yeah, I was (the biggest steal)," Knighton told Banks this week during OTAs. "But I've always bet on myself. I consider myself a premier player in this league, and I've got a lot of football left. This will be my seventh season, so when I hit the table again, there won't be any excuses next time."
Despite concerns over Knighton's weight and conditioning, the nose tackle immediately improves Washington's three-man front alongside Jason Hatcher and Stephen Paea.
"I was actually surprised he was available," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told Banks. "We didn't play Denver last year so I didn't get a big look at him on tape, but I remember from the playoff run they had two years ago and he was damn near unstoppable in there. He's got great hands and it's very tough to sustain a block with him. He sheds blocks extremely well."
Thirty-one other teams passed him by, but Knighton figures as a 16-game starter for a Redskins team that certainly could use help.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.