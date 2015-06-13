 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Terrance Knighton: I'm free agency's 'biggest steal'

Published: Jun 13, 2015 at 10:27 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

New Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan used his first offseason in Washington to add players and churn the roster in a quest to fortify both lines.

McCloughan was also the only front-office executive to furnish Terrance Knighton with what the former Broncos defensive tackle deemed a reasonable offer.

Signing a one-year, $4 million pact with the Redskins, the man known as "Pot Roast" is now answering to the title of "the biggest steal in free agency," per SI.com's Don Banks.

"Yeah, I was (the biggest steal)," Knighton told Banks this week during OTAs. "But I've always bet on myself. I consider myself a premier player in this league, and I've got a lot of football left. This will be my seventh season, so when I hit the table again, there won't be any excuses next time."

We expected Raiders coach and former Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to pursue Knighton after the defender started 32 straight games in Denver over the past two seasons. Oakland didn't pursue him, though, leaving Knighton to confront a soft market for his services.

Despite concerns over Knighton's weight and conditioning, the nose tackle immediately improves Washington's three-man front alongside Jason Hatcher and Stephen Paea.

"I was actually surprised he was available," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told Banks. "We didn't play Denver last year so I didn't get a big look at him on tape, but I remember from the playoff run they had two years ago and he was damn near unstoppable in there. He's got great hands and it's very tough to sustain a block with him. He sheds blocks extremely well."

Thirty-one other teams passed him by, but Knighton figures as a 16-game starter for a Redskins team that certainly could use help.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions remain 'in a window' to win Super Bowl despite disappointing 2025

The Lions were largely seen as Super Bowl contenders in 2025 before falling short of the postseason after back-to-back berths. Despite the lackluster final results , aspirations and expectations aren't changed in the mind of Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence says retirement chances 'were very slim': 'I still have more to give'

Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks presented DeMarcus Lawrence with a prime opportunity to ride off into the sunset, but D-Law isn't retiring just yet.

news

Tony Pollard 'wasn't really paying attention to' talk about Titans drafting Jeremiyah Love

Many a mock draft had the Titans selecting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, Tony Pollard says the talk didn't bother him much.

news

New Bills WR DJ Moore admits to 'growing pains' in Buffalo, confident 'it's gonna be perfect later'

Just a few days into his new union with the Buffalo Bills, rookie head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen, Moore admitted there's plenty of work to do to get into sync.

news

Jets' Garrett Wilson on 'mission' to return to his 'different standard': 'It's going to be a journey'

After injuries limited him to seven games, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is on a "mission" to return to prime form after New York's 3-14 showing.

news

Saquon Barkley reached out to Todd Gurley as Eagles RB seeks bounce-back season in new system

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is exploring all avenues to make the most of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system -- including bouncing ideas off former great, Todd Gurley.

news

NFL Network: Vikings hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as new GM

The Vikings have their replacement for former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Minnesota is hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as its new GM, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Steelers' Patrick Queen dismisses 'charade' of earlier trade rumors: My business is to go play football

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen dismissed trade rumors from earlier this offseason and made it clear he's not worried about heading into a contract year as he gears up for Pittsburgh's 2026 season.

news

QB Geno Smith: Finding success in reunion with Jets would be like 'superhero' movie

Geno Smith reuniting with the New York Jets after eight seasons away was a full-circle moment usually saved for screenplays. More specifically, the script sets up for a turnaround attempt worthy of the Marvel or DC universes.

news

Giants' Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter address discourse regarding QB's introduction of President Trump at rally

New York quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge Abdul Carter spoke to the media Friday regarding their discourse over Dart introducing President Trump at a recent rally.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu signs revised deal; Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski tore Achilles

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Steelers part ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy

Pittsburgh has parted ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to a violation of club policy, according to ESPN.