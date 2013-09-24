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Terence Newman's 58-yard fumble return TD best of Week 3

Published: Sep 24, 2013 at 02:58 PM

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman's game-winning 58-yard fumble return touchdown was selected as the Week 3 "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone.

Terence Newman

The Bengals were up 14-0 at home before the Green Bay Packers staged a rally with 30 consecutive points. But then the Bengals mounted their own comeback, capped by Newman's big play in the Bengals' 34-30 victory.

Packers rookie running back Johnathan Franklin attempted to hurdle the pile on a fourth-down run, but he was stripped with under five minutes remaining. Bengals safety Reggie Nelson picked up the ball and attempted to run it back, but he too fumbled. Newman quickly scooped up the bouncing ball, though, and raced 58 yards for the touchdown.

Newman also had an interception and six tackles in the win. Newman and the Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

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