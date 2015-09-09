Around the NFL

Terence Newman reveals secret to longevity in NFL

Published: Sep 09, 2015 at 12:45 AM

Vikings defensive back Terence Newman is one of the oldest non-kickers playing in the NFL right now, and his secret is simple.

"Red wine is the key," he said, via the Pioneer Press. "Get it in your veins, baby. Keeps you strong."

It was a no-brainer for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to bring in the talented veteran from Cincinnati, where Newman was already well versed in the system. In nearly 900 snaps a year ago, the 36-year-old allowed fewer than 60 percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught. Newman played in 13 games, broke up 15 passes and registered an interception.

But more than that, he provides the key ingredient that so many great young teams add before making the leap. Newman will be indispensable for players like rookie Trae Waynes and third-year corner Xavier Rhodes as Zimmer tries to turn them into a miniature Legion of Boom. The development of Minnesota's young corners are crucial to their success this year, especially in a division with two of the best passing games in football.

Newman, for his part, has shown every willingness to share his secrets. That means plenty of Cabernet Franc to go around.

"He's got something special going on, so we're all trying to get his secrets," safety Harrison Smith told The Press. "That was the one that he gave us was a little bit of red wine every now and then. We'll see how it goes. It's got to be red. It's good for your heart, I guess."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vic Fangio on facing Lamar Jackson: 'Only other player that's been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick' 

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio noted that he's faced dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, including this year, but there's nothing like going against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who Miami faces in a crucial AFC showdown on Sunday.
news

49ers' Chase Young downplays revenge game vs. Commanders: 'At the end of the day, it's just playing ball'

49ers pass rusher Chase Young will face his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday. Young is downplaying any revenge factor for this weekend.
news

David Njoku's big night vs. Jets with Amari Cooper inactive powers Browns to AFC playoffs 

With Amari Cooper sidelined due to a heel injury, the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns needed a playmaker to step up Thursday night against a good New York Jets defense. David Njoku soared in.
news

Breece Hall after loss to Browns: Laugh now because Jets will turn things around in 'near future' 

After New York's 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Jets running back Breece Hall says everybody should get their laughs out now because things will turn around in the "near future."
news

Joe Flacco 'so fortunate' to be on playoff-bound Browns after three-TD night in win over Jets

With a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, Joe Flacco started off scorching and burned the league's second-ranked passing defense, helping power the Browns to a 37-20 win and their first postseason berth in three years.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets on Thursday night

Joe Flacco's comeback tour de force continued Thursday as the veteran spurred the Browns to a win over the Jets, clinching a postseason berth along the way. 
news

Browns clinch playoff berth for first time since 2020 after win over Jets

The Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 and just their third this century with Thursday's 37-20 win over the New York Jets.
news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs showdown on Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase stoked the competitive fires with some not-so-complimentary comments on the Kansas City secondary. 
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons learned from four-INT game versus the Ravens. "For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said.