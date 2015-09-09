Terence Newman reveals secret to longevity in NFL

Vikings defensive back Terence Newman is one of the oldest non-kickers playing in the NFL right now, and his secret is simple.
"Red wine is the key," he said, via the Pioneer Press. "Get it in your veins, baby. Keeps you strong."
It was a no-brainer for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to bring in the talented veteran from Cincinnati, where Newman was already well versed in the system. In nearly 900 snaps a year ago, the 36-year-old allowed fewer than 60 percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught. Newman played in 13 games, broke up 15 passes and registered an interception.
But more than that, he provides the key ingredient that so many great young teams add before making the leap. Newman will be indispensable for players like rookie Trae Waynes and third-year corner Xavier Rhodes as Zimmer tries to turn them into a miniature Legion of Boom. The development of Minnesota's young corners are crucial to their success this year, especially in a division with two of the best passing games in football.
Newman, for his part, has shown every willingness to share his secrets. That means plenty of Cabernet Franc to go around.
"He's got something special going on, so we're all trying to get his secrets," safety Harrison Smith told The Press. "That was the one that he gave us was a little bit of red wine every now and then. We'll see how it goes. It's got to be red. It's good for your heart, I guess."