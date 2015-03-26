Terence Newman, Minnesota Vikings reach deal

Newman has agreed to terms with Minnesota, the team announced on Friday. The deal is a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $750,000 in guarantees, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
The 13-year veteran has already played a combined six seasons under Zimmer in Dallas and Cincinnati.
Now 36 years old, Newman will be an elder statesman for the Vikings, likely competing with Josh Robinson in sub packages behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Captain Munnerlyn.
