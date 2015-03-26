Around the NFL

Terence Newman, Minnesota Vikings reach deal

Published: Mar 26, 2015 at 12:47 PM
Veteran cornerback Terence Newman is reuniting with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Newman has agreed to terms with Minnesota, the team announced on Friday. The deal is a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $750,000 in guarantees, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The 13-year veteran has already played a combined six seasons under Zimmer in Dallas and Cincinnati.

Thought to be nearing the end of the line after leaving the Cowboys in 2011, Newman exceeded expectations as a solid starter in 41 games over three years with the Bengals.

Now 36 years old, Newman will be an elder statesman for the Vikings, likely competing with Josh Robinson in sub packages behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Captain Munnerlyn.

