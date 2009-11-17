Tequila suing Chargers' Merriman, alleging domestic violence

SAN DIEGO -- Reality TV star Tila Tequila filed a lawsuit against San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman alleging domestic violence.
Attorney Cyrus Nownejad told The Associated Press that Tequila is seeking $1.5 million in damages.
Merriman was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Sept. 6 after Tequila signed a citizen's arrest warrant accusing him of battery and false imprisonment at his suburban home. District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis declined to charge Merriman.
Merriman told the AP in an e-mail that he hadn't seen a copy of the suit. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.
Tequila, whose real name is Tila Ngyuen, alleges assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
She said that when she tried to leave his house, Merriman grabbed her by her arms. When she tried to break free, Merriman shook her like a rag doll, the suit said.
Merriman threw her onto a couch, hurting her neck, jaw and back, then choked her until she almost passed out, the suit alleges.
Tequila said in the lawsuit that Merriman had a short temper, used drugs and humiliated her because of her bisexuality.
The lawsuit includes two exhibits of photos, including photos purporting to show bruises on Tequila's arms and neck.
