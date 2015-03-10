Tennessee Titans to add Harry Douglas

The team reached a three-year contract with Harry Douglas, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source involved in the negotiations.
Douglas is just a year removed from a 1,067-yard season. He had 51 receptions for 556 yards in six starts in 2014 for Atlanta.
Joining a Titans receiver group that includes former first-round pick Kendall Wright and talented enigma Justin Hunter, Douglas presents a good No. 3 veteran wideout ahead of the current option Kris Durham. Douglas should replace veteran free agent Nate Washington in three-receiver sets.
Douglas will reunite with Mike Mularkey, the Titans' tight ends coach, who coached the wideout as offensive coordinator in Atlanta from 2008 to 2011.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.