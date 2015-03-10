Tennessee Titans to add Harry Douglas

Around the NFL

Mar 10, 2015
The Tennessee Titans will add depth to their wide receiver corps.

The team reached a three-year contract with Harry Douglas, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source involved in the negotiations.

The Atlanta Falconscut the 30-year-old receiver last month.

Douglas is just a year removed from a 1,067-yard season. He had 51 receptions for 556 yards in six starts in 2014 for Atlanta.

Joining a Titans receiver group that includes former first-round pick Kendall Wright and talented enigma Justin Hunter, Douglas presents a good No. 3 veteran wideout ahead of the current option Kris Durham. Douglas should replace veteran free agent Nate Washington in three-receiver sets. 

Douglas will reunite with Mike Mularkey, the Titans' tight ends coach, who coached the wideout as offensive coordinator in Atlanta from 2008 to 2011.

