Around the NFL

Tennessee Titans seeking 'strong, physical runner'

Published: Feb 27, 2016 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Working together for just over a month, Tennessee Titans new general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Mularkey have found common ground on the need for backfield help.

"We want a strong, physical runner," Robinson said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, via the Tennessean. "And when I say strong, that doesn't necessarily mean he's got to weigh 250 pounds. There's backs in this league that are maybe smaller in stature, but they're explosive and they're powerful backs, so when you do hand them the ball, they can make yards. They've got to be able to run between the tackles and grind out plays that way."

Robinson also cited ball security and pass protection as primary concerns at running back.

Bishop Sankey, the 54th overall selection in the 2014 draft, was long ago banished to the bench in no small part due to ball security issues. Speed-challenged Antonio Andrews led the team in rushing (520 yards) last season, but was benched in late December for fumbling. He also missed a blocking assignment that led to Marcus Mariota's season-ending knee injury.

The Titans' contingent passed on opportunities this week to confirm that 2015 fifth-round pick David Cobb is in line for a major role, which means they could address the position with the first pick in the second round (33rd overall) or the third round (64th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Robinson and Mularkey have made no secret of their plans for a smashmouth offensive attack going forward.

"The style of football that we're going to play," Robinson said Wednesday, "is downhill, run the football, be a physical football team."

From Mularkey's point of view, that style will help protect Mariota from further injuries while providing for more open looks in the passing game.

"Marcus will be a better quarterback if our run game gets going," Mularkey explained. "This offense is built around balance, and if the run game is not functioning like we want it to function, it's going to affect everything. It's going to affect our passing game, it's going to affect our defense, it's going to affect our team. So the running game, we've got to get it going."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, Houston Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud earned the final weekly honors of the 2023 season. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons

The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons at the helm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Giants want Wink Martindale to remain defensive coordinator, have not begun search for new DC

Despite Monday reports that Wink Martindale would resign as Giants defensive coordinator, that hasn't officially happened yet. Instead, New York appears to be hoping for a compromise to keep the DC.
news

Titans GM Ran Carthon says 'door is never closed' on possible Derrick Henry return

Following Mike Vrabel's dismissal on Tuesday, Titans general manager Ran Carthon noted that any decision on RB Derrick Henry's future with the franchise will be discussed by himself and the new head coach.
news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst: 'Too many voices' in Bryce Young's ear hurt rookie QB 

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst expressed his belief that the reasoning behind QB Bryce Young's rough debut season was that there were too many voices in the rookie's ear.
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs-Dolphins frigid playoff battle Saturday night: 'We're not having a snowball fight'

The temperature for Saturday night's kickoff between the Chiefs and Dolphins is currently projected to be -6 degrees, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't see the weather as an advantage when playing football. 
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of the 2023 season.
news

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.