Around the NFL

Tennessee Titans release safety Bernard Pollard

Published: Mar 02, 2015 at 11:12 AM

Bernard Pollard's time in Tennessee is over, and he's likely not too upset about it.

The Titans informed Pollard that they plan to release him, The Tennesseean reported on Monday. Pollard was entering the final year of a two-year contract signed with Tennessee in 2014, and was scheduled to make $3.1 million this season.

The team made the move official Tuesday.

"I don't have that much time left. And for the time I do have left, I want to go out with a bang," Pollard told The Tennessean.

Pollard got off to a solid start in his first season as a Titan in 2014, but it was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in October. The nine-year veteran didn't approve of the team's decision to fire Lake Dawson, Titans vice president of player personnel, on Jan. 30, taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

That move may have been the last straw for a safety that has seen success in Baltimore -- where he won Super Bowl XLVII -- Houston and Kansas City, but was part of a Titans squad that was one of the worst in the NFL. Nothing is fun about losing, and Pollard realizes his race against Father Time is nearing the final turns.

With an uncertain situation at quarterback and a team largely devoid of talent, that won't come in Tennessee. Pollard is now free to find his powder keg elsewhere.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

When asked about Cam Akers' limited presence in Thursday's season-opening loss, coach Sean McVay said the running back needed to do better as maximizing his opportunities and needs to play with more 'urgency.'

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE