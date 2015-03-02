Tennessee Titans release safety Bernard Pollard

The Titans informed Pollard that they plan to release him, The Tennesseean reported on Monday. Pollard was entering the final year of a two-year contract signed with Tennessee in 2014, and was scheduled to make $3.1 million this season.
The team made the move official Tuesday.
"I don't have that much time left. And for the time I do have left, I want to go out with a bang," Pollard told The Tennessean.
Pollard got off to a solid start in his first season as a Titan in 2014, but it was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in October. The nine-year veteran didn't approve of the team's decision to fire Lake Dawson, Titans vice president of player personnel, on Jan. 30, taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure.
That move may have been the last straw for a safety that has seen success in Baltimore -- where he won Super Bowl XLVII -- Houston and Kansas City, but was part of a Titans squad that was one of the worst in the NFL. Nothing is fun about losing, and Pollard realizes his race against Father Time is nearing the final turns.
With an uncertain situation at quarterback and a team largely devoid of talent, that won't come in Tennessee. Pollard is now free to find his powder keg elsewhere.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.