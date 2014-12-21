Around the NFL

Tennessee Titans prepping for possible Jay Cutler deal

Dec 21, 2014

The market for Jay Cutleris beginning to form.

Despite just two winning seasons in nine years, the former first-round pick will undoubtedly be enticing to a few teams should he be released or traded at a decent price.

That list of teams includes the Titans, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Ken Whisenhunt and his staff have started doing their research on the former Vanderbilt star and could very well be players in the Cutler sweepstakes if the Bears end up dealing him.

Before his benching, Rapoport added, Chicago planned to examine a possible trade this upcoming offseason. Cutler's preferred destination would also be Nashville, Rapoport noted.

If the Titans were able to snag Cutler, immediately bringing them some respectability under center, the move would shake up the 2015 NFL Draft and possibly reward some other bad teams sitting between the No. 2 and No. 5 picks. Tennessee currently holds the No. 1 pick and the best shot at Oregon's Marcus Mariota should he declare by the Jan. 15 deadline.

Cutting or trading Cutler, of course, would cost a small fortune. He's owed a guaranteed $15.5 million next season. An additional $10 million of his 2016 salary locks in should he still be on the Bears' roster on March 12, 2015.

If it ends up working, though, it will unite Cutler with a team that has coveted him for some time. If anything, the interest shows that Tennessee doesn't want to wait for another developmental project.

