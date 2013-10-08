Tennessee Titans' Moise Fokou might change style after penalty

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Moise Fokou told The Tennessean he might have to change his approach to tackling after being flagged for hitting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith out of bounds.
- The Titans have honored breast cancer survivor Kim Johnson as the 12th Titan as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Titans Online reported.
- NPR station WNIJ-FM talked to Dr. Peter Gray, who is making another push for Illinois to limit the amount of contact during high school football practices.
- The News Journal in Wilmington, Del., reported on how the state's health, sports and school officials are advancing an action plan for documenting, managing and caring for young athletes who get a concussion while playing a sport.
- Former Gophers football players told the Star Tribune of the Twin Cities that they support University of Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who suffered his fifth game-day seizure in two years on Saturday.
- Health and fitness columnist Dr. Jane Sadler asked in her column for the Dallas Morning News: How much is too much in pushing kids into sports like youth football?
- The Calgary Herald wrote that many in the CFL are puzzled by the Edmonton Eskimos' handling of quarterback Mike Reilly, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago and played limited minutes last weekend.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor