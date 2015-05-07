 Skip to main content
Tennessee Titans LB Kamerion Wimbley retires

Published: May 07, 2015 at 05:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The offseason of retirements continues.

Nine-year veteran Kamerion Wimbley announced Thursday that he will hang up his cleats for good.

The 31-year-old outside linebacker spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns No. 13 overall in 2006 and a two-year stint with the Oakland Raiders.

"I'd like to thank the National Football League for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love," Wimbley said in a statement. "I'd like to thank the Browns, the Raiders and the Titans organizations for believing in me and allowing me to represent their cities and I'd especially like to thank my family, friends, fans, teammates and coaches for their unwavering support and guidance over the years."

Wimbley added that he plans to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters while pursuing endeavors outside of football.

The pass rusher started his career with an 11-sack rookie season. However, last year he earned just two quarterback takedowns in 13 starts. Wimbley will finish his career with 53.5 sacks, 322 tackles and two interceptions in 140 games.

"We want to congratulate Kamerion on his NFL career. He is a true pro and a fantastic person," Titans general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement. "Not everyone gets to walk away from the game on their own terms and he is doing that today and for that he has my respect. I know he has a number of business ventures already and we wish him and his family the best in what lies ahead."

The Titans added outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and re-signed Derrick Morgan this offseason as they remade their defense with legendary Dick LeBeau entering the building.

