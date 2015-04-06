Tennessee Titans hosting center Stefen Wisniewski

Stefen Wisniewski, one of the best offensive linemen still available in free agency, will visit the Tennessee Titans on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The 26-year-old former second-round pick, who played the last three seasons in Oakland, has also visited with the Seahawks, Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers and Bears.
At this point, Wisniewski might be looking for the best scheme fit along with the best possible deal. He could head to Jacksonville and work with his former offensive coordinator in Oakland, Greg Olson, or he could forge a new path in New England or Tennessee.
The beauty of the interior offensive line market is that Wisniewski will have his options and has had them since the start of free agency.
Wisniewski has played through injuries in the past, and has missed just three games in his four-year NFL career. Pro Football Focus has graded him a top-20 player at the position in two out of the last three seasons.
