Tennessee Titans honor Delanie Walker for working with MADD

"I am humbled to be named the Tennessee Titans' Man of the Year, and grateful for being affiliated with such an outstanding organization," Walker told Titans Online. "Since arriving in Tennessee, I've been inspired and energized by the culture of giving back, exemplified by the ownership and empowered every day by my teammates. I will continue to do my best to represent the team on and off the field in a way that lives up to these standards, and hope to touch and inspire others in the process. The best part about this recognition is the continued awareness of my work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a cause that is very dear to me and my family."