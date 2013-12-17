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Tennessee Titans honor Delanie Walker for working with MADD

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 05:08 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been awarded the team's Community Man of the Year this year for his work with MADD, the team announced Monday.

Walker, who was signed as a free agent last winter, has been a tireless advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers in the Nashville area as well as in the state. NFL Evolution has chronicled his decision to fight for the cause hours after last February's Super Bowl, his decision to join forces with MADD and his campaign for tougher drunk driving laws in the Tennessee legislature.

Now a spokesperson for MADD, Walker spoke to rookies and veterans, urging them to use league- and team-sponsored taxi services when players go out drinking.

"I am humbled to be named the Tennessee Titans' Man of the Year, and grateful for being affiliated with such an outstanding organization," Walker told Titans Online. "Since arriving in Tennessee, I've been inspired and energized by the culture of giving back, exemplified by the ownership and empowered every day by my teammates. I will continue to do my best to represent the team on and off the field in a way that lives up to these standards, and hope to touch and inspire others in the process. The best part about this recognition is the continued awareness of my work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a cause that is very dear to me and my family."

The honor drew praise from MADD national president Jan Withers.

"Unfortunately, Delanie's experience of losing loved ones in a drunk driving crash is not unique," Withers said. "However, his reaction to that tragedy has been extraordinary. MADD is appreciative of Delanie's tireless efforts to encourage fans and fellow players alike to always plan ahead for a safe way home because drunk driving is senseless and 100 percent preventable."

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